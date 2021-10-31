collapse

2 men injured after home suddenly collapses in Philadelphia

The collapse happened on the 1100 block of South Sydenham Street in the city's Point Breeze section.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were injured when their home suddenly collapsed on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1100 block of South Sydenham Street in the city's Point Breeze section.

Authorities tell Action News two men were inside the residence when a wall suddenly gave way. That entire side of the home is now gone.

Police say one man slid down the debris, to the street.

The other was rescued by firefighters.

SEE ALSO: Nightmare Next Door: Demolition chases people from their home

Both men suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Officials from Licenses and Inspections are investigating whether an excavation project next door may have been a factor in the collapse.

Authorities believe recent rough weather may have also played a part in the collapse.

Earlier this month, an Action News Troubleshooters report revealed how demolition projects elsewhere in the city have impacted adjacent homes.

