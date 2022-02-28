community

Hundreds attend 'Stand for Ukraine' rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia

"The brutality of it and the intensity of it, it's really unjustifiable," said Alex Palma of Germantown.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds attend 'Stand for Ukraine' rally at Independence Mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coming out in full force on Sunday, hundreds of supporters walked the streets surrounding Independence Hall in Philadelphia to protest Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"The brutality of it and the intensity of it, it's really unjustifiable," said Alex Palma of Germantown.

"That makes me feel very angry," said Omelan Markiw of Ardmore. "I have family in Ukraine. My wife has family in Ukraine... they're very nervous. They want support."

Many people in attendance said they have friends and family in Ukraine and explained that the Ukrainian spirit cannot be broken.

SEE ALSO: How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how Americans can help Ukrainians after Russia's attack on the country.



"We write every day to our congressmen, our senators. We call the White House," said Natalie Yaworsky Lamley of South Hampton. "We're trying to do everything we can."

As of midday Sunday, the United Nations Refugee Agency reports more than 368,000 people left Ukraine and crossed an international border to find safety, but those numbers are expected to fluctuate rapidly.

The organization is bracing for as many as four million refugees but emphasizes that figure depends on what unfolds.

"You're fleeing your home and some cases your home country, and you're taking with you what you can carry," said Chris Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. "But oftentimes people are fleeing with very little, so people are arriving in other countries or other parts of their own country in a very vulnerable situation."

Experts say the best way to help from the United States is to be informed on what is happening, advocate for solutions and financially donate to reputable organizations.

SEE ALSO: US embassy warns Americans in Russia to consider leaving 'immediately'
EMBED More News Videos

"U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," the Embassy said in a statement on its website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaprotestsocietyrussiaukraineu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Winslow Township officials announce passing of Mayor Barry Wright
BHM event unveils $137K project renovations at Philly rec center
'We shall overcome': Local communities pray for family in Ukraine
City Council revokes NJ strip club's license after man's death
TOP STORIES
Delco shooting may have started as road rage incident: Sources
PLCB removes Russian-made products from state stores
'American Idol' Premiere Recap (spoilers)
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Couple robbed by group of men while leaving bar: Police
How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Show More
Winslow Township officials announce passing of Mayor Barry Wright
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
Police work to determine if West Philly crash is linked to carjacking
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
More TOP STORIES News