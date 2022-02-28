Hundreds attend 'Stand for Ukraine' rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia

"The brutality of it and the intensity of it, it's really unjustifiable," said Alex Palma of Germantown.
"That makes me feel very angry," said Omelan Markiw of Ardmore. "I have family in Ukraine. My wife has family in Ukraine... they're very nervous. They want support."
Many people in attendance said they have friends and family in Ukraine and explained that the Ukrainian spirit cannot be broken.
"We write every day to our congressmen, our senators. We call the White House," said Natalie Yaworsky Lamley of South Hampton. "We're trying to do everything we can."
As of midday Sunday, the United Nations Refugee Agency reports more than 368,000 people left Ukraine and crossed an international border to find safety, but those numbers are expected to fluctuate rapidly.
The organization is bracing for as many as four million refugees but emphasizes that figure depends on what unfolds.
"You're fleeing your home and some cases your home country, and you're taking with you what you can carry," said Chris Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. "But oftentimes people are fleeing with very little, so people are arriving in other countries or other parts of their own country in a very vulnerable situation."
Experts say the best way to help from the United States is to be informed on what is happening, advocate for solutions and financially donate to reputable organizations.
