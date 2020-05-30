3 guards stabbed Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple stabbing at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center is being investigated.Sources tell Action News that around 11 p.m. Friday there was an altercation at the facility on the 8300 block of State Road in Holmesburg.Sources say a sergeant was stabbed several times in the shoulder and two guards were also injured.All three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.It is not known what led to the altercation.