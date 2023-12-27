WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Plane carrying over 200 migrants diverted to Philadelphia International Airport

The Philadelphia International Airport said the diversion was weather-related.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 3:17AM
Plane carrying over 200 migrants diverted to Philadelphia International Airport
Plane carrying over 200 migrants diverted to Philadelphia International Airport
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A plane carrying over 200 migrants has been diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday night.

Officials with Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the plane was heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when it was diverted to Philadelphia.

It originally took off in El Paso, Texas.

Shuttles will be at the airport at approximately 10:30 p.m. to take migrants to New York City, officials say.

The Philadelphia International Airport said the diversion was weather-related.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW