Plane carrying over 200 migrants diverted to Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A plane carrying over 200 migrants has been diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday night.

Officials with Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the plane was heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when it was diverted to Philadelphia.

It originally took off in El Paso, Texas.

Shuttles will be at the airport at approximately 10:30 p.m. to take migrants to New York City, officials say.

The Philadelphia International Airport said the diversion was weather-related.