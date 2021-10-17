Philadelphia International Unity Cup

Philadelphia International Unity Cup finals celebrate the city's immigrant communities

"What better way to bring everybody together than through sports," said Juliette Jawara, of Port Richmond.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Unity Cup finals celebrate Philly's immigrant communities

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia International Unity Cup Final was a showdown between Sierra Leone and Liberia at Subaru Park in Chester on Saturday evening. People of all ages showed up to support their team.

"I get to see my country play for the first time, and this is like beyond exciting," said Juliette Jawara, from Port Richmond.

The tournament has been going on for months, aimed to celebrate the city's diverse immigrant communities through soccer.

"Soccer is a big sport, so football, like I would call it, football brings everybody together, it's a universal language," said Jerome Pour, from Darby, Pennsylvania.

The tournament was held World Cup style with players representing their countries.

"We're a big city right, we're hoping to get the World Cup in 2026, this showcases exactly what we do in the city of Philadelphia," said Bill Salvatore, Unity Cup Director, working with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

Liberia scored the only goal of the game, early on in the first half. Fans say the cup helped unite them too.

"Immigrants showing up and uniting over playing a sport like soccer. I think we tend to forget that soccer is not only an international sport, but it brings a lot of unity across the world," said Stephen Maier, from Port Richmond.

"What better way to bring everybody together than through sports," said Jawara.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschesterphiladelphia newspennsylvania newssoccersportsphiladelphia international unity cup
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL UNITY CUP
Matchups drawn for 2021 Philadelphia Unity Cup
Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester
52 teams to come together for Philadelphia's Unity Cup championship
Soccer fans gather in North Philadelphia to celebrate the Philadelphia Unity Cup
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Blustery, Turning Much Cooler
2 dead in crash involving school bus; 2 students injured
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Police investigating rape on SEPTA train; suspect in custody
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
Archbishop Nelson Perez leads multi-faith mass about gun violence
Philly toddler with rare genetic disease proves to be walking miracle
Show More
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
Police release new details after crash at high school homecoming game
Crime Fighters: Who killed Jess Crandall?
Gunman shoots 3 Texas deputies from behind, killing one: police
Business owner adopts West Philly school with $1,000 monthly donation
More TOP STORIES News