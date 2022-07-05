City of Philadelphia opens 'lost and found' for those who fled July 4th shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has set up a lost and found for people who fled the shooting during the July 4th celebration on Monday night.
Many people ran for cover, leaving behind lawn chairs, baby strollers, clothes and other items behind.
Two police officers were shot and wounded. Both were treated at the hospital and released.
The city is collecting the items which you can recover by emailing information@welcomeamerica.com.
The city also is reminding people who may be experiencing trauma to call the Philadelphia Crisis Line at (215) 685-6440. This line is open 24/7.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia police are asking anyone with tips, photos or videos that may help in the investigation to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), visit this page at PhillyPolice.com or email tips@phillypolice.com.
