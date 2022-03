Passyunk Square, Old City face off in best Philadelphia neighborhood Twitter tournament poll

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the final showdown.Right now, the ultimate match is underway to determine Philadelphia's best neighborhood.An urban planner is behind the 'Philadelphia Madness' Twitter tournament. It's a hot race between the top 2: Passyunk Square and Old City.Autumn Florek created this bracketed tournament and started with 128 Philly neighborhoods. Over the past few weeks, they've gone head-to-head in March Madness-style."Passyunk Square beat Rittenhouse Square to get to the final," said Florek.Florek did a similar bracket in New York City where there were also a lot of emotions and upsets.It's been a similar scene here, playing out with Philly throwing some virtual punches on Twitter."I'm telling you. It's like crowning the best cheesesteak. There will be people, I mean, inevitably people will be upset. And there will be some anger and like, you know, some bravado to whoever wins," said Florek.The championship matchup is live right now.A winner gets crowned Wednesday at 1 p.m.The winner gets bragging rights -- a Philly favorite.