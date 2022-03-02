community

Passyunk Square, Old City face off in best Philadelphia neighborhood Twitter tournament poll

The winner gets crowned Wednesday at 1 pm.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the final showdown.

Right now, the ultimate match is underway to determine Philadelphia's best neighborhood.

An urban planner is behind the 'Philadelphia Madness' Twitter tournament.

It's a hot race between the top 2: Passyunk Square and Old City.



Autumn Florek created this bracketed tournament and started with 128 Philly neighborhoods. Over the past few weeks, they've gone head-to-head in March Madness-style.

"Passyunk Square beat Rittenhouse Square to get to the final," said Florek.

Florek did a similar bracket in New York City where there were also a lot of emotions and upsets.

It's been a similar scene here, playing out with Philly throwing some virtual punches on Twitter.



"I'm telling you. It's like crowning the best cheesesteak. There will be people, I mean, inevitably people will be upset. And there will be some anger and like, you know, some bravado to whoever wins," said Florek.

The championship matchup is live right now.

A winner gets crowned Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner gets bragging rights -- a Philly favorite.

