5 adults killed, 2 children injured in mass shooting in Philly; suspect found in bulletproof vest

Five people were killed and four others were injured following a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five adults were killed and two children were injured during a mass shooting on Monday night in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. The suspected gunman, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was taken into custody, police say.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

Police say people called 911 to report a shooting and others flagged down officers.

Police say at least 50 shots were fired at the scene and multiple vehicles were struck.

Arriving officers found gunshot victims at the scene. As officers began to put the victims in their patrol cars to take them to the hospital, they heard more gunfire and ran towards the sound.

Police say officers found the 40-year-old male suspect; they chased after him and were able to corner him.

"Our officers were able to apprehend the male in the rear alley of 1600 Frazier Street and when they did, this male was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines. He also had a (police) scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Police tell Action News that a total of seven people were shot during the melee as the gunman opened fire on the street. The total number of victims had changed overnight and into Tuesday morning as police gathered more information.

Five people were killed, ranging in age from 20 to 59 years old.

Police say the fifth victim wasn't found until four hours after the shooting. They say a man returned home and found his 31-year-old son dead in the living room with multiple gunshots.

"We believe because of where he was found and where his house is on 56th Street and the fact that we found ballistic evidence that matches the ballistic evidence we found hours earlier on the street, we believe this homicide is related," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The two injured children, ages 2 and 13, were taken to an area hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

Police say a second person was taken into custody for allegedly shooting back at the gunman.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. It is also not clear if any of the victims are connected.

