Video shows bar shooting that injured 10, including NFL player, in Florida

Video shows a bar shooting that injured 10, including Houston Texans NFL player Tank Dell, in Florida. A teenager has been charged.

SANFORD, Fla. -- There is new video of a shooting that injured 10 people, including an NFL player.

It happened in Florida over the weekend. Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was among those injured.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released video of the moments a 16-year-old allegedly started shooting at a party.

There were more than 200 people inside at the time of the bar shooting in Sanford.

All 10 victims are expected to survive.

The sheriff showed video of how it all played out.

He said it started with a fight that turned into gunfire.

There are three key people involved.

The video shows the 16-year-old on the right; the sheriff said he started shooting.

The person on the left responded to those shooting, firing back at the 16-year old, police said.

That person remains unidentified at this point.

The third person at the center of the screen is Dell.

The Daytona Beach native and rising NFL star was one of the 10 people hurt during the gun fight.

According to his family, Dell was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Despite the number of victims, the sheriff said the damage could have been much worse, if it wasn't for a security officer for the event, who took down the shooter.

"You can see that to the right of the screen, and then ultimately being tackled by that brave security officer," Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

The 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.

He saw a judge for the first time on Monday.

According to the sheriff, the gun he used had no record of being stolen.

Investigators don't know the connection between the two gunmen.

The suspected teen shooter also faces charges of using a firearm on public property, the use of a gun during the commission of a felony and illegal possession of a gun by a minor.