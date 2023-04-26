6 Democratic Philadelphia mayor hopefuls take part in debate at 6abc. Here's a recap

WATCH LIVE

The debate will air again on Sunday, April 30, at 9 a.m. on 6abc

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 4:09AM
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia hosted a live debate Tuesday night with Democratic candidates vying to become the city's next mayor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia hosted a live debate Tuesday night with Democratic candidates vying to become the city's next mayor.

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell was the moderator.

The candidates who took part were:

The candidates touched on a variety of topics including taxes, gun violence, and the proposed 76ers arena.

The debate will air again on Sunday, April 30, at 9 a.m. on 6abc. You can also watch it here.

