How many more candidates will enter the Philadelphia Mayor's race?

The panel examines the latest developments in the race for Philadelphia Mayor and how national political developments are impacting Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the Inside Story panel discussed a myriad of topics just after the famed politically-packed power-house weekend in NYC called The Pennsylvania Society.

Topics included the latest buzz around the Philadelphia Mayor's Race as Derek Green targets Helen Gym claiming her push to raise taxes and decrease police defunding is the wrong direction for Philadelphia.

Jeff Brown is the first to run commercials in this crowded race, as possible other candidates are being discussed, including PA State Rep. Amen Brown.

Other topics included the state GOP's attempt to thwart the historic nomination of Joanna McClinton (D) as Majority State House leader - who would be the first woman and first person of color since 1977 to lead in Harrisburg; Rep. Brendan Boyle's rising star; the impact of the Supreme Court taking up the LGBTQ discrimination case; and with CDC Director - Dr. Walensky's recent visit to Philadelphia concerning the 'Tri-demic' of flu/COVID/RSV.

This week's panel consists of David Dix, Liz Preate Havey, Mark Segal and Dom Giordano