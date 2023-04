Philadelphia mayoral prospects take part in forum to discuss key topics

The mayoral hopefuls were asked questions about gun violence, education, jobs, housing, and clean air.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several candidates for mayor in Philadelphia took part in a forum on Sunday.

The panel included congregants from different churches, mosques, and synagogues across the city.

The organization POWER Interfaith organized the event in West Philadelphia to hear from candidates on key topics.

