5-year-old boy missing in Southwest Philadelphia; police seek public's help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy.

Tyleek Young was last seen around 8:28 p.m. Tuesday on the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Tyleek Young

He is 4'7" tall, weighs 70 pounds with a thin build. Police say he has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say no clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.