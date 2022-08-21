Who killed Charles "Chuckie" Maude III? $50,000 reward offered for info in case

"What could he have done so bad that they had to do this to him to all of us?" said this victim's father Charles Maude II.

The pain felt by Charles "Chuckie" Maude III's family is still fresh even more than a year after his death.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a man who was gunned down while inside his vehicle is hoping a big reward will urge someone to come forward in the case.

"He has two little girls that are right here that, you know, have to grow up without a father and it's sad. My brother was a good person. He was not mean to a soul. So it just hurts," said his sister Jennifer Maude.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, Maude was hanging out with friends along the 3200 block of Emerald Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

His mother says his friends left and Maude got into his car around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows two men walking up to it.

Maude is then shot through the window. The 24-year-old died two days later at the hospital.

"Watch the video. If you know who they are, please contact the police," said his mother Jennifer Meleski.

Police are pointing out distinct defects or markings on both of the suspects' pants. They also say you can see the suspects' white vehicle has a vanity-type plate with red writing.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money, and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering $30,000 in reward money from his family. That's up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Why would they take our kid's life? What could make them? What could he have done so bad that they had to do this to him, to all of us?" said his father Charles Maude II.