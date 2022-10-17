Weekslong Philadelphia Museum of Art strike ends

The weekslong worker strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is over.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Workers are back on the job Monday as the weekslong strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is over.

The strike ended just in time for the Matisse exhibit to open at the museum on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Union said they will now have higher raises, longevity pay to recognize length of service to the museum, more affordable healthcare and four weeks of paid parental leave, among other things.

The deal was ratified on Sunday by 99% of the union.

The museum remained open since the strike began last month. Visitors passed by demonstrators grouped near the various entrances and exits.

Local 397 represents roughly 180 employees. Curators, conservators, workers in visitors services and across most departments joined the picket line.

The union said the workers had been without a contract since the union was created in 2020.

On Sunday, the museum tweeted that they valued their entire staff deeply, and looked forward to reaching "a fair and appropriate conclusion to the collective bargaining process" and welcoming colleagues back to work.

Word broke last Friday about a tentative agreement. The union president said they got everything they asked for.

"We came together with so much solidarity and strength that I think they had to meet our demands," said union president and museum educator Adam Rizzo.

"If folks want places like the museum and other cultural institutions to exist, someone needs to work there, and for folks to be able to work there, do their jobs well, put roots down, be able to build expertise, create really great experiences - they have to be treated with some level of respect," said Elizabeth Freeburg, manager of donor communications.

State Senator Nikil Saval tweeted, "What the Philadelphia Museum of Art Union have done for themselves, the museum, the city, and cultural workers everywhere, is immeasurable. This is an incredible achievement."