Philadelphia officials seize nearly $1 million in counterfeit smartphones from China

PHILADELPHIA -- Nearly 4,500 counterfeit smartphones were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after they arrived in Philadelphia.

Officers seized the first shipment on July 26, and the second of August 9.

Authorities say both shipments traveled from China through the Dominican Republic before arriving in Philadelphia.

Both shipments, if authentic, would have had a manufacturer's suggested retail price of nearly $1 million.
