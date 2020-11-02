Want to eat outdoors? There's an igloo or greenhouse restaurant for that

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two restaurants have upgraded the outdoor dining experience in Philadelphia, with creative ways to dine in heated, socially distant experiences.At Germantown Grill in Northern Liberties, the Vesper DayClub has converted their poolside dining into a grill with an entree-forward menu that features steaks, seafood and creative cocktails.The outdoor dining area includes more than a dozen "igloos" for dining that can hold up to six people.At Harper's Garden in Center City, greenhouses have popped up on the patio.it's their way of keeping guests warm while staying outside. The greenhouses have a heater, windows and a door to keep air fresh and plenty of room for a table of six diners.The new outdoor scene sets perfectly with the seasonal menu of food and drink.1029 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 1912331 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103