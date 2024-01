Partially decomposed body found inside car at Philadelphia auto shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a disturbing discovery at an auto shop in Southwest Philadelphia.

A partially decomposed body was found in the trunk of a silver Nissan at the shop on the 2300 block of South 63rd Street on Friday afternoon.

The remains are believed to be those of a man in his 30s.

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma.

Mechanics say the car was stolen.

Police have not released the name of the man.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.