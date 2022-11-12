Philadelphia preparing for possible arrival of migrants from Texas

Officials called the situation "fluid," adding that Texas officials have not coordinated with the City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia says a bus of migrants may soon be arriving from Texas.

Approximately 52 migrants are expected to depart Del Rio, Texas sometime Saturday.

"This information was relayed to us from a community partner organization as Texas officials have not coordinated with the City. We would expect arrival to be as soon as Monday morning if our information is accurate. We do not have an exact location of where the bus will disembark, nor do we have any specific information about those on board, nor do we know if other buses are planned." said the city in a statement.

"City agencies, OEM mass care partners, immigrant leaders and immigrant-serving nonprofits stand ready to welcome, assist, and provide support to these individuals and their families if and when the bus arrives. We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our diversity is our strength," the statement continued.

Since the summer, the City's Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management have been preparing for the potential arrival of migrants via unplanned and uncoordinated bus routes from southern states.

Officials said the city agencies have been meeting since August when community leaders alerted the city to the increased bussing to nearby cities of Washington, DC and New York City.

No further information was immediately available Friday night.