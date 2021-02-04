Elderly woman recounts brazen carjacking in Philly: 'I just felt like I was going to die'

"I just felt like I was going to die," said 78-year-old Angelina Bellissima hours after police released videos of three women wanted in the attack that happened on January 27 around 4:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of South Smedley Street.
Bellissima was unloading groceries from her now-stolen car before the attack occurred.
"I just feel them come back, like hit me from the back and I feel this pepper spray in my face," she said. "They threw me to the ground, punched me in the face. They grabbed the keys out of my hand and I heard them saying, 'Open the doors, open the doors.'"
The three women were able to get away.
"When I saw my mom in a ball crying with her face full of pepper spray, I just lost it. For somebody to come along and just hurt her like that, there's no pain, there's no pain like that," said Bellissima's daughter, Angela Palumbo.
Bellissima suffered a stress heart attack and just regained sight in her left eye, but the emotional scars of the attack remain deep.
"I'm scared to death to go out because they're not caught yet," said Bellissima. "I really am. Usually, I'm pretty strong. Let me tell you I'm fighting cancer, but this time I'm scared because I know they're still out there."
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Bellisma is among the 68 other victims involved in carjackings since the beginning of the year. Last year, police reported a total of 410 incidents.
"We have seen an uptick, which is odd to see so many carjackings occurring," said Capt. James Kearney of South Detectives. "It turns your stomach."
