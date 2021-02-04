carjacking

Elderly woman recounts brazen carjacking in Philly: 'I just felt like I was going to die'

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An elderly cancer-stricken woman who was a victim of a brazen carjacking in Philadelphia is speaking out about the terrifying ordeal.

"I just felt like I was going to die," said 78-year-old Angelina Bellissima hours after police released videos of three women wanted in the attack that happened on January 27 around 4:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of South Smedley Street.

Bellissima was unloading groceries from her now-stolen car before the attack occurred.

"I just feel them come back, like hit me from the back and I feel this pepper spray in my face," she said. "They threw me to the ground, punched me in the face. They grabbed the keys out of my hand and I heard them saying, 'Open the doors, open the doors.'"

SEE ALSO: Elderly cancer-stricken woman preyed on by three brazen carjackers
EMBED More News Videos

As carjackings skyrocket in the Philadelphia area, one of the city's latest victims is a cancer-stricken woman who was preyed on by three brazen suspects.



The three women were able to get away.

"When I saw my mom in a ball crying with her face full of pepper spray, I just lost it. For somebody to come along and just hurt her like that, there's no pain, there's no pain like that," said Bellissima's daughter, Angela Palumbo.

Bellissima suffered a stress heart attack and just regained sight in her left eye, but the emotional scars of the attack remain deep.

"I'm scared to death to go out because they're not caught yet," said Bellissima. "I really am. Usually, I'm pretty strong. Let me tell you I'm fighting cancer, but this time I'm scared because I know they're still out there."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Bellisma is among the 68 other victims involved in carjackings since the beginning of the year. Last year, police reported a total of 410 incidents.

"We have seen an uptick, which is odd to see so many carjackings occurring," said Capt. James Kearney of South Detectives. "It turns your stomach."

SEE ALSO: Police: Carjackings on the rise in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say carjackings have been skyrocketing, and the suspects committing these crimes have become more fearless.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimecarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Elderly woman battling cancer attacked by carjackers
Police: Carjackings on the rise in Philadelphia
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School district suspends bus service after COVID outbreak among drivers
Wolf proposes state income tax hike: What you should know
Philadelphia police investigate deadly arson
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
I-76 near Gladwyne shut down after tractor-trailer fire
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Show More
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
ATF aiding investigation into 4-alarm boardwalk blaze in Ocean City
AccuWeather: Clouds clear overnight, sun returns Thursday
Woman, man injured in stabbing at Philadelphia rooming house
UPenn doctor brings transparency to COVID vaccine for Black community
More TOP STORIES News