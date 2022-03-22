Caught on video: 2 sought after dogs attack neighborhood cat in Philadelphia

attack

2 sought after video shows dogs attacking neighborhood cat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for help after a heinous attack by two dogs on a family cat in Philadelphia was caught on camera.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Granite Street in the city's Frankford section.

Video shows two people walking by a home when they seemingly allow two dogs to attack a neighborhood cat named Buddy.



One person in the video can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy" as the vicious attack continued.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says the cat suffered life-threatening injuries. Veterinarians are still working to save Buddy's life.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the organization's cruelty hotline immediately, 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

