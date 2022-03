Caught on video: 2 sought after dogs attack neighborhood cat in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for help after a heinous attack by two dogs on a family cat in Philadelphia was caught on camera.The incident happened Tuesday morning on Granite Street in the city's Frankford section. Video shows two people walking by a home when they seemingly allow two dogs to attack a neighborhood cat named Buddy.One person in the video can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy" as the vicious attack continued.The Pennsylvania SPCA says the cat suffered life-threatening injuries. Veterinarians are still working to save Buddy's life.Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the organization's cruelty hotline immediately, 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.