Philadelphia police release video of 3 suspects wanted for killing gas station worker

Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and killed a 67-year-old employee.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the three suspects wanted for killing a gas station employee in the city's Tacony neighborhood.

Investigators are hoping someone can identify the masked men by the clothing they are wearing.

A 67-year-old employee was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.

They attacked the 67-year-old store clerk and shot him once in the back.

A family spokesperson identified the victim as Patro Siboram. He said he leaves behind a wife and son.

A $20,000 reward is offered for an arrest and conviction for every murder in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

