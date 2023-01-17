Store clerk killed in Philadelphia gas station robbery; 3 suspects sought

Police say, after the victim collapsed, the three suspects forcefully removed the cash register and fled the store.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store clerk was shot and killed inside a gas station in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.

They attacked the store clerk and shot him once in the back.

"You can see them physically struggle with him and that's when he gets shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say, after the victim collapsed, the three suspects forcibly removed the cash register and fled the store.

Officers arrived and found the clerk lying on the floor unresponsive.

The officers were removing the victim from the store to take him to the hospital when medics arrived.

They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the clerk is a man in his 40s and is familiar with the officers who patrol the area.

Investigators are reviewing the store surveillance video and seeing if outside cameras recorded a getaway vehicle.

There were no injuries to any other employee or customers.