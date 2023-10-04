Police: Man shot with his own gun during altercation on Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot with his own gun on Temple University's campus.

It happened right around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was shot twice in the hand on the 1600 block of Broad Street, in the shadow of Temple's Morgan Hall.

We're told it happened after some kind of altercation during which the shooter took the victim's gun.

"We do have a gun recovered, which we believe the owner is the male who was shot. The altercation might be over a traffic incident," said Lieutenant Dennis Rosenbaum with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Video obtained by police showed the shooter running north on Broad Street and throwing the gun into this storm drain. No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just days after a Temple student's home was hit by stray gunfire when shots were fired nearby on Sunday while a youth football game was underway. The student was not injured.

Temple shared this statement on Tuesday's shooting incident, "It's extremely concerning any time a shooting happens near campus, and it is a tragedy to see the effects of gun violence on our community. We have worked diligently over the last few months to further enhance safety within the university's patrol zone."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

