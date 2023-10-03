Bullet hits Temple student's apartment as gunfire rings out near youth football game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting near a youth football game in North Philadelphia left a teen injured and a bullet lodged inside a college student's apartment on Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 11th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue while the North Philadelphia Blackhawks were hosting a football game.

Video being used by police shows players and adults running off the field as the shots rang out.

Police also say a 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but it's uncler if the teen was a player or a spectator.

He told police several masked men were arguing before the shooting started.

Temple University's student housing borders the football field.

A student told Action News a bullet went through two of her walls and dented a third.

She was sleeping at the time inside her sixth-floor unit inside The View at Montgomery. No one in her unit was hurt.

Action News reached out to the North Philadelphia Blackhawks on Monday but we have not heard back.

Action News also approached players and parents at the scene on Sunday, but no one would talk on camera.

In April 2022, another nearby shooting sent people running during a Blackhawks practice. In that case, two adults were injured and treated at the hospital.

Temple University's Public Safety Department is in the process of upgrading 500 security cameras, they've increased foot patrols, added safety shuttle stops and have 24-hour walking escorts, among other deterrents.

Students expressed concerns, but say they feel safe.

"I think Temple is doing enough. We have alerts being sent to our phones, messages, emails. It's in the hands of people themselves making these decisions. I think its only so much (Temple) can do though," said Jade Pope, a junior.

Graduate student Simon Kerr adds, "I feel safe on Temple's campus. I wouldn't feel too safe being far off campus."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Dr. Jennifer Griffin, the VP for Temple's Public Safety, release this statement on the shooting:

"We're thankful for the Temple Police Officers who were patrolling in the area, heard the gunshots, and immediately responded to the scene. I'm also thankful that the student who found bullets in her apartment wasn't physically hurt. I spoke to her mother to answer questions and provide resources, as it's extremely concerning any time a shooting happens near campus. That's why Temple is in the process of upgrading almost 500 security cameras. We've increased our foot patrols by Police Officers this semester, which has been scientifically proven as a way to deter crime and increase positive community contacts. We also offer 24-hour walking escorts, added stops to the Flight shuttle system, launched a new TUSafe safety app and we're currently vetting gun detection equipment, which the campus has never had before."