Murder of 15-year-old boy in Philadelphia may be case of mistaken identity, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The shooting death of a 15-year-old boy may be a case of mistaken identity, Philadelphia police say.The head of the city's homicide division, Capt. Jason Smith, provided that update during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon."We believe this is a case of mistaken identity at this point in time," Smith said. "We think he's going to be an innocent victim that was targeted incorrectly."The victim, Darius Winters, was shot at a home in the 2900 block of Morris Street on Monday evening.Smith said Winters was with two other individuals at the time, though no other injuries were reported.Police said three gunmen opened fire. There have been no arrests.The suspects were able to get away in a white vehicle, witnesses told police.Winters did not live at the home where the shooting occurred.Winters was one of seven people shot and killed on Monday in the city.Earlier in the day, police say two men were found dead inside a home on the 2900 block of Rosehill Street.A 42-year-old man was found shot multiple times in a bedroom. Another man was found shot in the head and chest in the hallway of the home. No weapons were recovered at the scene.Around 2 p.m., police say a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were both shot inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Rubicam Street. The woman later died at the hospital. The man is expected to survive, police say. A toddler in the car was not harmed."There was a small child, a baby between one and two years of age, a female in the back seat, and miraculously she was not struck by gunfire," said Small.And early Monday morning, police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed around midnight on the 500 block of West Hill Creek Drive, and around 8:30 p.m., a 54-year-old woman was shot to death at a drug rehab facility on the 4200 block of Ridge Avenue.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.Monday's seven murders bring the unofficial homicide total for the year to 61.