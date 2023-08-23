Town watch training held at Philadelphia rec center after quintuple shooting

"The more people we have participating in the town watches in the City of Philadelphia, the better results we'll have because we have people looking out for crime and that helps prevent crime," said Councilmember Anthony Phillips.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local leaders and Philadelphia police gathered at the Sturgis Recreation Center in East Oak Lane Tuesday evening to train volunteers of the town watch program.

It's an old idea to help deter crime that officials are reinvigorating in light of a recent shooting that left five young people shot at the center just a few weeks ago.

"One great way to take back our neighborhood from people who've been trying to take the neighborhood back from us. The more people we have participating in the town watches in the City of Philadelphia, the better results we'll have because we have people looking out for crime and that helps prevent crime," said Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who represents District 9, which he won after Cherelle Parker vacated the seat to run for mayor.

Phillips said that city-wide they are looking for more volunteers.

Officials stressed that the volunteers are there to be a watch service.

"We don't want you going up to the perpetrators, even being involved. We just want you to report and be as anonymous as possible," said Phillips. "We're going to have people patrolling neighborhoods, patrolling our rec center and business corridors to make sure they're looking for any suspicious crime that's happening," added Phillips.

Angela Smith has been part of the program for a decade.

"Know your neighbors have the phone numbers of your neighbors, numbers of the businesses in your community... as soon as you see something you can do something. There's no such thing as being a snitch," she said.

Parents like Keon Liberato, who frequent the park, say it makes them feel at ease to know there are more watchful eyes.

"I think it's good just to have more people that's from the area just being involved and taking care of each other," said Liberato.

