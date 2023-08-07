4 teens shot on Philadelphia Parks and Rec playground in East Oak Lane

Four teens are in stable condition after being shot late Sunday night on a Philadelphia Parks and Rec playground.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four teens are in stable condition after being shot late Sunday night on a Philadelphia Parks and Rec playground.

It happened around 11 p.m. at Sturgis Playground near North 2nd Street and West 65th Avenue.

Police do not know the motive yet.

At least 18 spent shell casings were spread out over the park and street.

"Those 18 spent shell casings are spread out over a pretty considerable area. About half of them are in the park itself, about half are outside on 2nd Street, indicating that the shooter or shooters were moving around quite a bit, and there was a lot of running around as this shooting took place," explained Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace.

Three males were shot, two of them 17 and one of them 16, in addition to a 16-year-old girl. Police say they were shot in their extremities and taken to the hospital.

Police don't know yet if the shooter or shooters fled in a car or on foot.

"It's unclear at this time whether or not any of the gunshot victims were also shooters or whether or not the shooters came upon this group of four juveniles and shot at them and then took off. We just don't know that yet," Pace said.

Last summer, the mayor announced the city would offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a city school, recreation center, or library.

According to the city controller's office, 112 juveniles were shot this year through August 3 including 97 boys and 15 girls. That's 15% fewer than last year when 132 juveniles were shot by August 3.

There are rec center surveillance cameras, and police are hoping they will have more information when they review the footage.

