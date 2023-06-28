Severe weather strands dozens of passengers at Philadelphia International Airport

Multiple passengers told Action News they couldn't get rebooked for a number of days.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe storms on Tuesday forced several airports around the country to delay or cancel flights, including here in Philadelphia.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called for a ground stop in Philadelphia until 6 p.m., stranding dozens of people.

A soccer team from Michigan headed home from a tournament in New Jersey couldn't get rebooked on a new flight until Friday, so they chartered a bus and recruited fellow stranded passengers on their flight.

"I just found a charter bus and we just started selling seats to anyone going to Detroit," said Kaycie Armstrong.

Krisana Blanchard just met the soccer team and is joining them on the bus.

"So now we have all of these people that we're going to have a lot of fun with on a bus and we're going to laugh and have a great time," said Blanchard.

Nate Gilmore and his family were excited to leave Camden for Puerto Rico for a family wedding on Friday, but their Frontier flight was canceled.

"Unfortunately we're going to have to miss it because they said the next flight was two days after the wedding," said Gilmore.

Officials urge travelers to check with their airport before heading out the door.

You can check your flight at Philadelphia International Airport by clicking here.