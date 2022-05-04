feel good

Phillie Phanatic, students host surprise celebration for 'all-star teacher' in NJ

Jill Garren will join nine other local all-star teachers this Friday night at the Phillies game against the New York Mets.
MICKLETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There wasn't a dry eye on the field at Samuel Mickle School in Mickleton, New Jersey, as Philadelphia Phillies fan Jill Garren found out she is an "All-Star Teacher."

Garren is a special education teacher for 3rd to 6th grade students, and on Wednesday, she was treated like the most valuable player.

From a personalized jersey to a celebration with 800 of her students, Garren even saw her favorite mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

Every day her students high-five a hand-drawn poster of the Phanatic as they enter the classroom.

During Wednesday's celebration, they carried out that tradition in person.

"I am completely overwhelmed with the most joy. I in my wildest dreams couldn't imagine this would happen, especially someone like me," said Garren. "I love every single day. That in itself is a reward. So to have this on top of it, it's Teacher Appreciation Week."

Wednesday's celebration was in advance of Teacher Appreciation Night at Citizens Bank Park.

Garren will join nine other local All-Star teachers this Friday night at the Phillies game against the New York Mets.

