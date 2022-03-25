community journalist

Lung treatment helps asthmatic woman run marathons again

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lung treatment helps asthmatic woman run marathons again

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Many people told me I couldn't run again," said Hannah Ludescher. "I didn't listen to them. And now, I'm running a lot faster."

Ludescher, 42, was an avid triathlon and marathon participant despite being diagnosed with asthma. But during her 30s, the condition stopped her in her tracks.

"I was constantly in the hospital. I was on BiPAP in the ICU," she said. "So, they actually sent me to Temple Lung Center, and then I got approved for the procedure."

That procedure is known as a bronchial thermoplasty. Dr. Sean Duffy, an associate professor of pulmonary and critical care disease at Temple Lung Center, says it's become a viable treatment within the last decade.

"It's a treatment where we can go into the airways with a bronchoscope and deliver a thermal energy or heat and that's what helps shrink the muscle layer that's around your airways," said Dr. Duffy. "And that prevents constriction of that airway when you have a flare up.

Ludescher received the treatment over several months, targeting different parts of her lungs during outpatient procedures. Ever since, she has crossed the finish line at the Broad Street Run, Philadelphia Marathon, and others.

This Saturday, she will run in the Phillies Charities 5K, which is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. The 12th annual event circles Citizens Bank Park and the Navy Yard to raise funds for Phillies Charities.

When she's not running, Hannah Ludescher is an interventional radiology nurse at Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She loves her job, loves running, and loves life now that she's been given a new lease on it.

"I feel like a brand new person," she said. "I'm able to breathe again. I got my life back."

To learn more about the Temple Lung Center or Phillies Charities 5K, visit their websites.

RELATED: Former firefighters bonded by kidney donation going strong after four years

EMBED More News Videos

When James Woods needed a second kidney transplant, his fellow former firefighter, Brendan Dougherty, answered the call.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorristown boroughhealthphilliescommunity journalistrunningasthmafeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Pet store opens doors for employees with developmental disabilities
South Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
Former firefighters bonded by kidney donation going strong
NJ man sharpens bladesmithing skills for charity
TOP STORIES
Family members ID teen gravely injured after shooting in Wissinoming
Buddy the cat is 'hanging in there' after vicious attack
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Man dead after road rage shooting in Drexel Hill
Dollar store manager kills attempted robber in Philadelphia
Video from inside taxi shows driver being carjacked in Mayfair
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
Show More
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Northeast seeing higher concentration of omicron sub-variant: CDC
NJ man charged after 12-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
'Last month has been hell': Lehigh grad describes surviving in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News