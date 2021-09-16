Willow Grove 5th grader's act of kindness at Philadelphia Phillies game goes viral

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old's kindness and selflessness made him a viral star for all the right reasons.At Wednesday night's Phillies game, a foul ball hits the stands. A few fans dove for it, but 5th grader Aaron Pressley of Willow Grove, Pa. was able to grab it. He held it up as he celebrated.It's what he did next that has his family, the city and the internet buzzing with pride."When I looked to my left, I saw a little girl crying and I'm just thinking in my head, 'I can't keep the ball,'" Pressley explains, seeing that the little girl had also tried to grab it."It didn't feel right to keep the ball. I just had to give it to her. So I went over there and I saw her crying and I just felt so sad. I gave her the ball. She said, 'Thank you.' It just felt so good. I felt like a good guy."The family of that little girl, named Emma, was so touched by Aaron's kindness, they thanked him with a Phillies gift card before the game was even over.The team was also moved by his good deed. They sent over another ball for him."Just do nice things for people," Pressley says. "People say Phillies fans are not the nicest people, but that's not true. "Just be a nice person and always have positive energy inside of you."Aaron is an honor student. When he grows up, he wants to play baseball.Aaron's father, Norlen, says he and his wife are beyond proud of their son's good deed.