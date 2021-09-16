Philadelphia Phillies

Willow Grove 5th grader's act of kindness at Philadelphia Phillies game goes viral

"I saw a little girl crying and I'm just thinking in my head, 'I can't keep the ball,'" Aaron Pressley explains.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

5th grader's act of kindness at Phillies game goes viral

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old's kindness and selflessness made him a viral star for all the right reasons.

At Wednesday night's Phillies game, a foul ball hits the stands. A few fans dove for it, but 5th grader Aaron Pressley of Willow Grove, Pa. was able to grab it. He held it up as he celebrated.

It's what he did next that has his family, the city and the internet buzzing with pride.



"When I looked to my left, I saw a little girl crying and I'm just thinking in my head, 'I can't keep the ball,'" Pressley explains, seeing that the little girl had also tried to grab it.

"It didn't feel right to keep the ball. I just had to give it to her. So I went over there and I saw her crying and I just felt so sad. I gave her the ball. She said, 'Thank you.' It just felt so good. I felt like a good guy."

The family of that little girl, named Emma, was so touched by Aaron's kindness, they thanked him with a Phillies gift card before the game was even over.
The team was also moved by his good deed. They sent over another ball for him.



"Just do nice things for people," Pressley says. "People say Phillies fans are not the nicest people, but that's not true. "Just be a nice person and always have positive energy inside of you."

Aaron is an honor student. When he grows up, he wants to play baseball.

Aaron's father, Norlen, says he and his wife are beyond proud of their son's good deed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiapennsylvaniaphiladelphia philliesfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
MLB Power Rankings Week 23: Where all 30 teams stand as the top squ...
Chicago Cubs to visit the Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies win wild one on passed ball in 9th; top Cubs 6-5
Mills expected to start for the Cubs against Phillies
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in fight outside Pat's Steaks; 4 suspects sought
Sources: Man confesses to killing girlfriend; body found near trail
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
New details emerge in shooting death of girl at football game
Another age-progression image released of Dulce Maria Alavez
Driver sought after man killed in Trenton hit-and-run
Body found in dumpster near apartment complex
Show More
3 and Out: Jaws on Sirianni's brilliance, 49ers preview, prediction
West Oak Lane siblings remember mom who passed from COVID-19
Man going 70mph in 25mph zone before deadly crash: DA
Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing Philadelphia gunfire
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
More TOP STORIES News