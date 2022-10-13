Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3

A Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way begins at 1:30 p.m. No game ticket is required for this event.

Phillies fans react to Game 2 loss against Braves. Bob Brooks reports for Action News on October 12, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A very special guest will throw out the first pitch as the Phillies play their first postseason game in Philadelphia for the first time in 11 years.

2008 World Series Champion Shane Victorino will be on the mound for the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012.

Philadelphia Phillies Shane Victorino smiles between innings during the baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2009. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The former All-Star outfielder will be part of pregame ceremonies which also include the National Anthem being performed by the United States Air Force Ceremonial Band.

The New Era Phillies Team Store opens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the stadium. The store is open to ticketed fans during the game.

A Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way begins at 1:30 p.m. No game ticket is required for this event.

The block party will feature surprise guests, performances and music by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK.

Fans also can get a chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. There will also be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, food trucks and a merchandise pop-up tent.

All gates open at 2:07 p.m. and all fans in attendance receive a postseason rally towel.

Game 3 begins at 4:37 p.m. The series is tied at 1-1.

In the 7th inning, God Bless American will be performed by Jocelyn Shank.

Citizens Bank Park is also offering some new menu items for the postseason:

- Chickie's & Pete's Crabby Sweets (Chickie's and Pete's, Section 102): Seasoned sweet potato fries served with sides of warm cinnamon-maple sauce and cheese sauce.

- Phillies Gobbler (Section 139): In-house carved turkey, homemade stuffing and cranberry sage aioli on an Amoroso long roll with a side of turkey gravy.

- S'more Milkshake (Boardwalk Treats, Section 142): Richman's Vanilla Soft Serve hand-spun with chocolate syrup, graham crackers and marshmallow topping.

Let's go Phillies!