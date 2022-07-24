heat wave

Phillies fans try to stay cool amid the extreme heat

Despite the scorching hot temperatures fans still came out.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans gathered at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon for the Phillies game against the Chicago Cubs.

"Too hot, extremely hot," said Malik Armstead, from Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Some people got to the stadium early to set up to tailgate in the parking lots around. A few folks were able to find some shady spots to stay cool.

"We actually got some portable fans," said Jennifer Rodammer, from Elkton, Maryland.

The heat was unbearable for some from Florida.

"We decided to drive a thousand miles and here we are. As far as the heat goes, it's hot," said Patrick Sweeney, from Palm Bay Florida.

Some waited in long lines for the doors to open, while others stayed cool in the shade.

"Hats, drink a lot of water, just try and stay in the shade as much as we can," said Nicole Lastella, from Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Phillies do have misting stations set up around the stadium and sprinklers for the kids. The heat brings extra challenges for families with little ones.

"Primarily, we got to make sure that she's in the shade," said Tom Kegelman, from Ambler, who had a baby with him.

Despite the heat, many dedicated fans said they wanted to come out to show their support for the Phillies.
