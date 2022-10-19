The Cookie Queen Lafayette Hill captures Harper's reaction to Schwarber's homer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans are feeling good after Tuesday's night Game 1 win over the San Diego Padres.

Jen Pellegrino is reminiscing about Kyle Schwarber's 6th-inning 488-foot absolute bomb. It's the longest home run in the 18-year history of Petco Park. You know, the one that made Bryce Harper speechless.

"I think that's what everybody's face looked like," said Joe Quinn, of Oreland, Pa.

And people everywhere are eating it up -- literally!

The Cookie Queen herself, Victoria DiWilliams, who runs her business out of her house in Lafayette Hill, can't fill the orders fast enough.

"I knew it right away. That's it. That's gonna be this week's cookie -- his face. My husband is always watching Philadelphia sports so I think this is the best thing we can do. It's one thing we have in common," she said. "I sold a couple hundred yesterday. I promised everybody that I would be fully stocked on Friday."

Over in Conshohocken, the wings are in high demand at Flanigan's Boathouse.

"They want their same seat and all that. They have to wear the same shirt, same pants, it's hysterical!" said Jamie Weber, owner of Flanigan's Boathouse.

And speaking of shirts -- you can still find some around town.

Flocco's in Conshohocken has some highly coveted Red October gear, and Chestnut Hill Sports is still pretty stocked up with hoodies, jackets and things in between.

"We are excited, it's great for the city. Everybody is wearing red and seems like they are friendlier to everybody," said George Chiodo, partner at Chestnut Hill Sports.

However, tickets are harder to come by and will cost ya. The cheapest tickets we found on StubHub will run you about $270 for Friday's Game 3.

But some say going to the game is priceless.

"I mean, you can't put a price on it, whatever it takes I guess," said Quinn.