Mural showing San Diego Chicken stomping Phillie Phanatic covered up after backlash

"Don't anger the baseball Gods. Paint this over before first pitch," said one Padres fan.

SAN DIEGO, California (WPVI) -- Well, that didn't take long.

A mural showing the famed San Diego Chicken stomping on the Phillies Phanatic is already covered up outside Tivoli Bar and Grill.

The mural ignited so much fury that superstitious Padres fans were outraged. We don't blame them.

"If San Diego loses the series, this is why," one fan said after the mural was unveiled.

"Don't anger the baseball Gods. Paint this over before first pitch," another fan said before Game 1 Tuesday.

But artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona, with Ground Floor Murals, didn't quite see it that way.

"It's the equivalent to us if you made a sign that said, 'Let's beat the Phillies.' Or if you put this on a little plastic sign or a paper sign," said Jimenez.

It's still unclear who painted over the mural.

Both Ground Floor Murals and Tivoli Bar and Grill told San Diego television station KUSI they are not responsible for the cover-up.

But let's hope the jinx is already in full effect.

Go Phillies!