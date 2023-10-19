Phillies fan walks away with broken finger trying to catch 'Schwarbomb' during Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies fan walks away with broken finger trying to catch Kyle Schwarber homer during Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For one Phillies fan, Tuesday's night NLCS game at Citizens Bank Park was unforgettable, albeit a little painful too.

Jackie Cocco, of Newtown Square, was sitting in row 2 of section 104 during Game 2 against the Diamondbacks, right behind Nick Castellanos in the outfield of Citizens Bank Park.

"We usually sit there, and all season I've been dying to get a ball," said Cocco.

Trea Turner got the bats fired up for the Phillies early in the game.

"So Trea hits his home run and I said to the guy in front of us, 'Okay, we're getting one too, and I'm gonna take your hat and I'm gonna catch this ball,'" Cocco recalled.

And the next thing she knows, Kyle Schwarber hits a ball right toward her.

"All of a sudden he hits the ball and my hands go up to catch it. I didn't think to get the guy's hat, and I just put my hands out and it was literally coming to me. And sure enough, it bounces off my finger and goes to the guy," said Cocco.

And that's when the pain set in.

"When everyone calmed down I said, 'Guys, I think I broke my finger.' And by that time it was instantly purple," she said.

Like a true Phillie fan, she quickly tended to her injury so she wouldn't miss the rest game.

Schwarber says he got wind of the injury when he got back to the clubhouse.

"He (clubhouse employee) showed me the picture of her broken finger, I'm like, 'Oh man. I'm sorry,'" said the Phillies slugger. "I hope your finger heals up, and hopefully we can get you some more postseason games."

Cocco says next time she might head to the ballpark with a baseball glove.