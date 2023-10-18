Phillies officially on their way to Phoenix for NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They're off to Arizona! Phillies players and their families boarded buses at Citizen's Bank Park on Wednesday morning and made their way to the airport.

The Action Cam captured players like Bryson Stott grabbing his stuff to board the plane.

Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos - all with their families - are now headed to Phoenix for Games 3, 4 and 5, if necessary.

Some fans were out at the Philadelphia International Airport to cheer on the guys, just hours after a huge win at home.

One fan said he and his nephew actually ran into Bryce Harper in South Philadelphia before the team headed out.

"He gave us a fist bump and we gave him a fist bump back," said Art Ricciardi. "'Bring it home, boys,' We told them. Very exciting time for the city right now."

"I'd like to see them win back home, but you'd hate to want them to lose a game," said Jay Rice, of Bordentown.

If you want to travel to Arizona, tickets on StubHub for tomorrow's game start at $20.

Meanwhile, tickets for a possible Game 6 at The Bank are starting at close to $350.