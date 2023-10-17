Phillies lead Diamondbacks 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2 | What to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park for in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 1-0.

First pitch is at 8:07 p.m. EST.

In Game 1, Bryce Harper smashed the first pitch he saw on his 31st birthday into the seats, Kyle Schwarber hit his first homer of the postseason and Nick Castellanos also went deep again to power the Philadelphia Phillies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Monday night.

Arizona was stuck with its first loss of the postseason after ripping off five straight wins against the Brewers and Dodgers.

Philadelphia is 49-32 in home games and 90-72 overall. The Phillies have gone 65-38 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has an 84-78 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 69-34 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

SEPTA will be offering free rides on the Broad Street Line to and from NRG Station courtesy of Budweiser and Bud Light. Free rides will start at 5 p.m. and continue until the last train of the night.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FULL SCHEDULE

Game 1: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 16 at 8:07 p.m. EST (Phillies win 5-3)

Game 2: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 3: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 4: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Diamondbacks host Phillies at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 6: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

Game 7: Phillies host Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:07 p.m. EST (if necessary)

HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME 1

10:06 p.m. -- Thomas hit sacrifice fly to right, Walker scored. Phillies lead DBacks 5-3

9:45 p.m. -- Perdomo homered to right (345 feet), Longoria scored. Phillies lead DBacks 5-2

9:36 p.m. -- Realmuto singled to left, Harper scored, Realmuto to second. Phillies lead 5-0

8:58 p.m. -- Harper singled to right, Turner scored. Phillies lead 4-0

8:37 p.m. -- Nick Castellanos hits solo homer. Phillies lead 3-0

8:22 p.m. -- Bryce Harper hits solo homer. Phillies lead 2-0

8:20 p.m. -- Kyle Schwarber hits solo homer to give Phillies 1-0 lead

5:43 p.m. -- Citizens Bank Park gates open

3:52 p.m. -- Players arrive at the ballpark

3:00 p.m. -- Lineup released

The Associated Press contributed to this post.