Philadelphia returns home for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday

SAN DIEGO (WPVI) -- The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.

The Phillies went up 4-0 in the top of the 2nd inning, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Padres.

Philadelphia returns home for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.