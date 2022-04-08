Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies fans celebrate return of baseball at Citizens Bank Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Phillies fans celebrated return of baseball at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans were excited this Opening Day, taking advantage of the beautiful weather and the return of baseball.

Some woke up before the sun to get ready for tailgating.

Kathy Nolte of Port Richmond was up by 7 a.m.

Some opted for eggs on the portable grill. Others went straight to the Bloody Mary station.

The tailgating tradition is one that has spanned decades.

SEE ALSO: Manco & Manco and 'The Big Piece' among new offerings at Citizens Bank Park
EMBED More News Videos

When Phillies fans file into Citizens Bank Park this Friday for Opening Day, they will find all kinds of new food and shopping experiences -- including a Jersey Shore staple.



"We've been doing this for close to 20 years. Our neighbors we met and became friends about five to six years ago," said Veronica Lister of Folsom. "They're our parking lot neighbors, Opening Day neighbors. We keep in touch and every year we meet up for Opening Day."

The balls were flying in Citizens Bank Park and so was the Phanatic. He parachuted onto the field before the first pitch.

For the Phillies, it's time to put in work, and fans have great expectations.

"A lot of home runs going to be going out of this ballpark," said Christopher Rinaldi of Berlin, NJ.



Kyle Schwarber homered in his first at-bat with the Phillies, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper knocked in a run and Aaron Nola struck out seven to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Oakland will send LHP Cole Irvin to the mound against Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson Saturday in the second game of the three-game series.

Show us your Phillies Opening Day photos!

Philadelphia Phillies
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia philliesfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics
Phillies Opening Day 2022: Here's everything you need to know
'5ever': Phillies rookie honoring childhood friend with No. 5 jersey
MLB Opening Day 2022: What we saw, live updates and takeaways as ba...
TOP STORIES
Police ID driver killed after tire slams into car on I-95
Police ID Frankford shootout suspect, reveal he died by police gunfire
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Lost your sense of taste or smell? Researchers want to talk to you
Goose blamed for fatal motorcycle crash in Bucks County
NJ animal shelter without operating plan after City Council vote
Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics
Show More
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
Mother, 5-year-old son wounded by gunfire while lying in bed
'Disney Princess: The Concert' coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
Police seek help identifying 2 suspects in murder of 15-year-old
More TOP STORIES News