Phillies celebrate truck day sendoff for spring training in Florida

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies organization celebrated the official truck day sendoff as the team prepares for spring training in Florida.More than a dozen crew and staff emptied the clubhouse and filled trucks with gear and equipment players will need in Clearwater.The Phillie Phanatic led the celebration as the crews loaded containers onto the truck.Players are receiving a long list of equipment, including more than 1,200 bats, clothes and a couple thousand baseballs."It's a big day. We're privileged to be the official carrier of Major League Baseball and official carrier of the Philadelphia Phillies," said Bob Foote of Old Dominion Freight Line. "This is kind of the unofficial start of the 2020 baseball season."The drive covers eight states and will be more than a thousand miles from South Philadelphia to Clearwater in the Tampa Bay region of Florida's gulf coast.The trucks are now wrapped in a new spring training logo, which showcases the fantastic view players will enjoy during their time between practices."Spring is near. The Phillies will be back in town and hopefully better and stronger than ever," said team equipment manager Dan O'Rourke.