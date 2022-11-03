Phillies fan takes 103-year-old grandmother to Game 4

June Ross says her secret to a long, healthy life is wine and chocolate.

"I thought I would be mighty tired, but I wasn't tired up there," said 103-year-old June Ross, who attended Game 4 Wednesday night with her granddaughter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- So many Phillies faithfuls have told us they are "lifelong fans."

But June Ross from Pennsville, Salem County just might take home the trophy on this one.

At 103 years young, she went to Tuesday night's blowout game.

"I was never in a big stadium like that," Ross says. "It was beautiful. Just beautiful."

Lindsay Snajkowski had two tickets and decided to bring her grandmother.

"She's always watched the Phillies," Snajkowski says. "She always keeps up with the players. She knows them all and where they play."

Snajkowski says some questioned whether 103 years old Ross would make it all nine innings.

"People were actually posting things like, 'Why don't you let younger fans have the ticket because she won't stay awake, or won't stay the whole game?' I said, "She was awake the whole game and was probably out later than some of the other fans.'"

Ross admits it was past her bedtime.

"I thought I would be mighty tired, but I wasn't tired up there," she says.

In fact, she was a celebrity in her own right at the game.

People were taking photos with her and buying her treats.

We asked Ross her secret to a long, healthy life. She said, "wine and chocolate."