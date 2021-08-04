PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized following a crash in Fairmount Park.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Montgomery avenues.
Investigators say the female officer's cruiser was hit by a gray Toyota Corolla.
The condition of the officer has not been released.
Police say at least one other person in the crash was also hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Philadelphia police officer injured after crash in Fairmount Park
A police officer and at least one other person were taken to the hospital.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More