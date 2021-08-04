police officer injured

Philadelphia police officer injured after crash in Fairmount Park

A police officer and at least one other person were taken to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized following a crash in Fairmount Park.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Montgomery avenues.

Investigators say the female officer's cruiser was hit by a gray Toyota Corolla.

The condition of the officer has not been released.

Police say at least one other person in the crash was also hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

