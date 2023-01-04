Driver crashes into T-Mobile store during Philadelphia police chase

Authorities say the driver was speeding on Broad Street with police in pursuit.

The car was hauled out of the T-Mobile storefront at the Shops at Champlost.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was taken into custody after a car careened into a T-Mobile store in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the store at North Broad and Champlost streets, which is located across from the 35th police district headquarters.

Authorities say the driver was speeding on Broad Street with police in pursuit before the vehicle careened into the T-Mobile store sending glass and metal everywhere.

The suspect was able to get out of the car and fled on foot.

A foot pursuit ensued and police were able to take him into custody.

No serious injuries were reported. Workers in a nearby business felt the impact.

Overnight, the car was hauled out of the T-Mobile storefront at the Shops at Champlost.

Police say a gun was recovered.

What prompted the chase remains under investigation.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker