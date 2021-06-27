1 man dead, another critical in early morning shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are new casualties in Philadelphia's epidemic of gun violence.A man is dead after he was shot seven times in Port Richmond early Sunday morning.The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Memphis Street.Police say the victim was in his 30s, and died at the scene.Detectives are working to track down the shooter and to figure out a motive.About an hour later, police say someone walked up to a car in Northeast Philadelphia and shot a man.The incident occurred on the 6600 block of Leonard Street, while the man was with his girlfriend.The 54-year-old victim was hit in the chest, arm and leg, but managed to drive away and flag down help.The couple had just dropped off a friend.The victim is listed in very critical condition at the hospital.His girlfriend was not hurt.