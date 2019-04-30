Philadelphia police have located missing man with dementia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they have located a 73-year-old man that had earlier been reported missing.

Eddie Shaird was reported missing after last being seen Sunday morning on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street.

Shaird suffers from dementia, police say, adding to the urgency of the search.

However, Tuesday morning police say that had located Shaird, adding that he had been reunited with his family.
