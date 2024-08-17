Police: Man dies after tragic industrial accident in Kensington

Police say a 30-year-old man was working on a private residence when he was electrocuted and fell three stories from scaffolding.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a tragic industrial accident in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of East Cambria Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was working on a private residence when he was electrocuted and fell three stories from scaffolding.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. This is an on-going investigation.