Police: Man dies after tragic industrial accident in Kensington

Saturday, August 17, 2024 4:28PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a tragic industrial accident in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of East Cambria Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man was working on a private residence when he was electrocuted and fell three stories from scaffolding.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. This is an on-going investigation.

