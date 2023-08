Man dies after being shot 5 times in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds outside a home in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Stewart Street at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

A man was found on the driveway area between two homes. Officers said he had been shot five times.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

