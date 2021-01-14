Philadelphia police officer arrested in connection to 2019 vandalism investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was arrested by the Department's Internal Affairs Division as part of a vandalism investigation.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged Officer Ryan Perez with two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of public drunkenness.Police said the incident occurred on December 7, 2019, but did not go into any further details.The 30-year-old officer has been on the force five years and was most recently assigned to the 25th District.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Officer Perez for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of that time.